Bell Flight
  • Laun
  • Verkefnisstjóri

  • Öll Verkefnisstjóri laun

Bell Flight Verkefnisstjóri Laun

Miðgildi Verkefnisstjóri launapakka in United States hjá Bell Flight er samtals $133K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Bell Flight. Síðast uppfært: 12/3/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Bell Flight
Project Engineer
Hurst, TX
Samtals á ári
$133K
Stig
L4
Grunnlaun
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$8.1K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
0 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Bell Flight?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Verkefnisstjóri hjá Bell Flight in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $150,125. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Bell Flight fyrir Verkefnisstjóri hlutverkið in United States er $131,000.

Önnur úrræði

