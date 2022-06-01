Fyrirtækjaskrá
Beekeeper
Beekeeper Laun

Launasvið Beekeeper eru frá $121,787 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $294,000 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Beekeeper. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
$135K
Vöruhönnuður
$294K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$122K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Beekeeper is Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beekeeper is $135,256.

