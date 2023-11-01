Fyrirtækjaskrá
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Laun

Launasvið BearingPoint eru frá $15,112 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $157,400 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda.

$160K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $157K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $19.5K
Viðskiptagreinir
$53.8K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$56.7K
Vöruhönnuður
$15.1K
Vörustjóri
$46.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$52.9K
Lausnarhönnuður
$55.4K
Algengar spurningar

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v BearingPoint je Stjórnunarráðgjafi s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $157,400. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v BearingPoint je $53,361.

Önnur úrræði