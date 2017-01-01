Fyrirtækjaskrá
Beamer
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Beamer sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Beamer is a no-code product communication platform. With Beamer Changelos, NPS and Feedback we open a two-way communication channel for user learning and product feedback. Updates from Beamer's platform are unobtrusive, tailored to the customer's needs and available right within the app. Our mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products! Beamer is easy to install and requires no coding knowledge. Just plug in the Beamer script and go. It's a must-have for the Product teams.

    getbeamer.com
    Vefsíða
    2017
    Stofnár
    56
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Beamer

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði