Beachbody
Beachbody Laun

Laun hjá Beachbody eru á bilinu $116,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $208,950 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Beachbody. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $139K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $116K
Vörustjóri
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$209K
Tækniforritstjóri
$170K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Beachbody er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $208,950. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Beachbody er $148,920.

