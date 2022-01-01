Fyrirtækjaskrá
BD Laun

Laun hjá BD eru á bilinu $12,361 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Stofnandi í neðri kantinum til $230,840 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BD. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gæðatrygging (Kjú-eí) Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $95K

Gæðaverkfræðingur

Lífverkfræðingur
Median $107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $90K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $97.5K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $145K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $205K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $110K
Sala
Median $195K
Markaðsmál
Median $212K
Vörustjóri
Median $126K
Endurskoðandi
$121K
Viðskiptarekstur
$80.6K
Þjónustuver
$25K
Rafverkfræðingur
$93.3K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$197K
Stofnandi
$12.4K
Jarðfræðiverkfræðingur
$94.9K
Mannauður
$186K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $200K
Vöruhönnuður
$122K
Forritstjóri
$124K
Ráðningaraðili
$68.3K
Reglugerðarmál
$90.8K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$209K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$231K
Lausnaarkitekt
$128K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá BD er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $230,840. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá BD er $122,400.

