BCLC
BCLC Laun

Launasvið BCLC eru frá $55,302 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fjármálagreinir í neðri enda til $94,033 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BCLC. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $66.9K
Endurskoðandi
$59.1K
Fjármálagreinir
$55.3K

Mannauðsmál
$62.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$70.2K
Vörustjóri
$94K
Algengar spurningar

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos BCLC er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $94,033. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos BCLC er $64,519.

