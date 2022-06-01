Fyrirtækjaskrá
BCE
BCE Laun

Laun hjá BCE eru á bilinu $38,868 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $125,819 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BCE. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Netkerfiverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
Vörustjóri
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Lausnaarkitekt
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

Gagnarkitekt

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $72.7K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $59.3K
Sala
Median $38.9K
Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $60.8K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
Median $62.5K
Markaðsmál
Median $60.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $108K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $54.9K
Tækniforritstjóri
Median $79.7K
Endurskoðandi
$69.2K

Tækniendurskoðandi

Viðskiptarekstur
$62.5K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$108K
Markaðsrekstur
$60.7K
Verkefnastjóri
$79.6K
Söluvirkjun
$54.8K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá BCE er Vörustjóri at the CP4 level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $125,819. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá BCE er $72,645.

