BBK Electronics Laun

Laun hjá BBK Electronics eru á bilinu $49,757 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $233,171 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BBK Electronics. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Grafískur hönnuður
$96.7K
Markaðsmál
$74.8K
Vörustjóri
$233K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$49.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$83.6K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$66.6K
Algengar spurningar

