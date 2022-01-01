Fyrirtækjaskrá
BBC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

BBC Laun

Laun hjá BBC eru á bilinu $23,231 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $137,102 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BBC. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Junior Software Engineer $52.8K
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $134K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $137K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Endurskoðandi
$52.1K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$89.4K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$69K
Gagnafræðingur
$82.9K
Mannauður
$66.3K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$64.7K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$70.2K
Vöruhönnuður
$23.2K
Lausnaarkitekt
$121K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$62.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at BBC is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri with a yearly total compensation of $137,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBC is $69,014.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá BBC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • The Telegraph
  • Bertelsmann
  • Findmypast
  • YouView
  • Viacom18
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði