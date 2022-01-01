Fyrirtækjaskrá
BambooHR
BambooHR Laun

Launasvið BambooHR eru frá $55,000 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $223,328 fyrir Samstarfsstjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BambooHR. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K
Vörustjóri
Median $157K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$148K

Samstarfsstjóri
$223K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$69.3K
Sala
Median $55K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at BambooHR is Samstarfsstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BambooHR is $136,368.

