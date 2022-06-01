Fyrirtækjaskrá
Back Market
Laun hjá Back Market

Laun hjá Back Market eru á bilinu $52,740 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnisstjóri í neðri kantinum til $108,455 fyrir UX Rannsakandi í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Back Market. Síðast uppfært: 11/17/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $99.4K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptaþróun
$85.4K
Stofnandi
$99.5K

Vöruhönnuður
$86.7K
Vörustjóri
$56.1K
Verkefnisstjóri
$52.7K
Tækniforritstjóri
$84.5K
UX Rannsakandi
$108K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Back Market er UX Rannsakandi at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $108,455. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Back Market er $86,050.

