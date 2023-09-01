Fyrirtækjaskrá
B. Braun Medical
B. Braun Medical Laun

Laun hjá B. Braun Medical eru á bilinu $47,923 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $150,750 fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá B. Braun Medical. Síðast uppfært: 9/4/2025

$160K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$144K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$90.6K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Vörustjóri
$76.9K
Sala
$47.9K
Lausnaarkitekt
$130K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá B. Braun Medical er Vélaverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $150,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá B. Braun Medical er $110,142.

