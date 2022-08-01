Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avid Technology Professionals
Avid Technology Professionals Laun

Laun hjá Avid Technology Professionals eru á bilinu $81,594 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $125,625 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avid Technology Professionals. Síðast uppfært: 8/27/2025

$160K

Markaðsrekstur
$107K
Verkefnastjóri
$126K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$81.6K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Avid Technology Professionals er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $125,625. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Avid Technology Professionals er $107,485.

