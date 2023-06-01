Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avicanna
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um Avicanna sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Vefsíða
    2016
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Avicanna

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði