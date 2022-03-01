Fyrirtækjaskrá
AVEVA
AVEVA Laun

Laun hjá AVEVA eru á bilinu $26,427 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $209,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AVEVA. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $209K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $111K

Markaðsmál
Median $120K
Þjónustuver
$147K
Gagnafræðingur
$99.5K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$102K
Vöruhönnuður
$100K
Vörustjóri
$128K
Forritstjóri
$67.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$92.2K
Sala
$26.4K
Lausnaarkitekt
$113K
Tækniforritstjóri
$148K
Algengar spurningar

