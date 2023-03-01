Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avetta
Avetta Laun

Laun hjá Avetta eru á bilinu $100,284 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri kantinum til $402,000 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avetta. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $132K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$402K
Vörustjóri
$137K

Verkefnastjóri
$100K
Algengar spurningar

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Avetta predstavuje Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $402,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Avetta je $134,600.

