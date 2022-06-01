Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avaya
Avaya Laun

Laun hjá Avaya eru á bilinu $21,134 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tæknirithöfundur í neðri kantinum til $218,900 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avaya. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $21.8K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$181K
Vörustjóri
$112K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Verkefnastjóri
$34.3K
Ráðningaraðili
$125K
Sala
$219K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$149K
Lausnaarkitekt
$128K
Tæknirithöfundur
$21.1K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Avaya is Sala at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaya is $125,424.

