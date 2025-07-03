Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avantor
Avantor Laun

Laun hjá Avantor eru á bilinu $119,761 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $234,969 fyrir Netöryggissérfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avantor.

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Sala
Median $125K
Gagnafræðingur
$201K
Markaðsmál
$179K

Vélaverkfræðingur
$120K
Vörustjóri
$151K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$235K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$201K
Algengar spurningar

