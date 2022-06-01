Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avant
Avant Laun

Launasvið Avant eru frá $99,500 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $306,626 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avant. Síðast uppfært: 8/9/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K
Vörustjóri
Median $110K
Gagnagreinir
$101K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$307K
Gagnavísindamaður
$181K
Vöruhönnuður
$99.5K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$285K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Avant is Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,626. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avant is $150,000.

Önnur úrræði