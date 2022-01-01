Fyrirtækjaskrá
Avaloq Laun

Launasvið Avaloq eru frá $44,589 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknilegur höfundur í neðri enda til $134,325 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Avaloq. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $132K
Viðskiptagreinir
$127K
Vörustjóri
$133K

Lausnarhönnuður
$134K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$44.6K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Avaloq is Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaloq is $131,925.

Önnur úrræði