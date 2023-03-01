Fyrirtækjaskrá
Auvik Networks
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Auvik Networks Laun

Launasvið Auvik Networks eru frá $47,916 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $239,700 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Auvik Networks. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$47.9K
Vörustjóri
$240K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$82.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$139K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$65.7K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Auvik Networks, е Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $239,700. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Auvik Networks, е $82,488.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Auvik Networks

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði