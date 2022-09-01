Fyrirtækjaskrá
AutoTrader
AutoTrader Laun

Launasvið AutoTrader eru frá $29,862 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $155,662 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AutoTrader . Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $64.8K
Þjónustusvið
$29.9K
Gagnavísindamaður
$69.7K

Vörustjóri
$98.2K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$156K
Lausnarhönnuður
$105K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá AutoTrader er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $155,662. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá AutoTrader er $83,961.

