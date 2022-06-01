Fyrirtækjaskrá
Aura
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Aura Laun

Launasvið Aura eru frá $84,575 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri enda til $258,700 fyrir Viðskiptavinafarsæld í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Aura. Síðast uppfært: 8/22/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $130K
Vörustjóri
Median $176K
Endurskoðandi
$84.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$137K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$259K
Gagnavísindamaður
$172K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$124K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$84.6K
Markaðsmál
$139K
UX rannsakandi
$159K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Aura er Viðskiptavinafarsæld at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $258,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Aura er $138,250.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Aura

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Athenahealth
  • Ridecell
  • Lookout
  • doxo
  • SecurityScorecard
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði