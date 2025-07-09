Fyrirtækjaskrá
AUO Laun

Launasvið AUO eru frá $25,647 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rafmagnsverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $122,400 fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AUO. Síðast uppfært: 8/22/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $29K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $27.5K
Viðskiptaþróun
$33.9K

Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$25.6K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$48.6K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$27.6K
Vörustjóri
$35.7K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$122K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at AUO is Tæknileg verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AUO is $31,436.

