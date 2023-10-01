Fyrirtækjaskrá
ASM
ASM Laun

Launasvið ASM eru frá $48,663 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Rekstrarmál í neðri enda til $156,310 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda.

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $115K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $134K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K

Rekstrarmál
$48.7K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$140K
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$113K
Vöruhönnuður
$156K
Verkefnastjóri
$134K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$99.5K
Algengar spurningar

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в ASM, е Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $156,310. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в ASM, е $134,000.

