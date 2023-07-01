Fyrirtækjaskrá
Argineering
    Argineering is a design-tech company that aims to make robotics accessible to everyone. They create user-friendly gadgets and software that allow creatives to freely create without technical limitations. They initially provided brands, retail, and agencies with interactive experiences and displays, with notable clients including Hermès and Selfridges. In 2020, they launched RGKit PLAY, which allows videographers and content creators to easily and quickly create shots. Argineering is based in the US and has received backing from investors such as 500 Startups and Flat6Labs. They have also achieved success in national TV competitions and a RiseUp Startup Pitch Competition, and their Kickstarter campaign exceeded its funding goal by 400%.

    rgkitplay.com
    2019
    31
    $0-$1M
