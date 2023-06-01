AppOmni Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið AppOmni eru frá $150,750 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir UX rannsakandi í neðri enda til $326,625 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AppOmni. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Vöruhönnuður
$159K
Vörustjóri
$327K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$229K

Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$156K
UX rannsakandi
$151K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at AppOmni is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppOmni is $159,200.

