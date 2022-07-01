Fyrirtækjaskrá
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Laun

Launasvið Apex Fintech Solutions eru frá $47,264 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $200,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Apex Fintech Solutions. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $132K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $200K
Viðskiptagreinir
$90K

Gagnavísindamaður
$111K
Mannauðsmál
$163K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$47.3K
Verkefnastjóri
$80.4K
Sala
$163K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is Vörustjóri with a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Fintech Solutions is $121,275.

Önnur úrræði