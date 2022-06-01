Fyrirtækjaskrá
Anthology
Anthology Laun

Launasvið Anthology eru frá $15,075 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í neðri enda til $179,598 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Anthology. Síðast uppfært: 8/21/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$74.6K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$15.1K

Vöruhönnuður
$87.4K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$70.4K
Lausnarhönnuður
$180K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anthology er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $179,598. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Anthology er $81,030.

