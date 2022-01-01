Fyrirtækjaskrá
Anthem
Anthem Laun

Launasvið Anthem eru frá $84,575 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $208,740 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda.

$160K

Viðskiptagreinir
Median $117K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $110K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $201K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$209K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $145K
Fjármálagreinir
$88.4K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$84.6K
Vöruhönnuður
$136K
Vörustjóri
Median $148K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$159K
