Fyrirtækjaskrá
Anchor Health Properties
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Anchor Health Properties sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Anchor Health Properties is a healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company that focuses exclusively on healthcare facilities. With over 35 years of experience, they prioritize a patient-centric approach and foster strong relationships within healthcare, real estate, and finance. They have completed over $1.7B in development projects, manage over 8.5M square feet, and have invested over $3B in stabilized healthcare facilities. Their success is built upon long-lasting relationships, open communication, and cross-collaboration to drive an integrated, efficient, and successful approach to healthcare real estate.

    https://anchorhealthproperties.com
    Vefsíða
    1985
    Stofnár
    126
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Anchor Health Properties

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði