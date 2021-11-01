Fyrirtækjaskrá
Amplify
Amplify Laun

Launasvið Amplify eru frá $73,500 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $160,800 fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Amplify. Síðast uppfært: 8/24/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $135K
Vörustjóri
Median $135K
UX rannsakandi
Median $95K

Þjónustusvið
$73.5K
Gagnagreinir
$115K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$131K
Markaðsmál
$129K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $110K
Verkefnastjóri
$133K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$161K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Amplify er Ráðningarfulltrúi at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $160,800. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Amplify er $130,117.

Önnur úrræði