AMETEK Laun

Laun hjá AMETEK eru á bilinu $58,107 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $265,200 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AMETEK. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Rafverkfræðingur
Median $200K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$60.6K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$147K

Ljósverkfræðingur
$143K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$58.1K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$265K
Tækniforritstjóri
$171K
Algengar spurningar

