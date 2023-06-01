Fyrirtækjaskrá
American Red Cross
American Red Cross Laun

Laun hjá American Red Cross eru á bilinu $30,833 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $183,600 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá American Red Cross. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$59.7K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$126K
Þjónustuver
$30.8K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$35.5K
Gagnafræðingur
$35.2K
Markaðsmál
$184K
Vörustjóri
$131K
Verkefnastjóri
$95.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$79.6K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá American Red Cross er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $183,600. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá American Red Cross er $79,600.

