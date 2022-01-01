Fyrirtækjaskrá
American Chemical Society
American Chemical Society Laun

Launasvið American Chemical Society eru frá $79,600 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $192,056 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá American Chemical Society. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $80K
Gagnagreinir
$79.6K
Vöruhönnuður
$139K

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$192K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at American Chemical Society is Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Chemical Society is $109,650.

Völdu störf

