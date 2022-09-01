Fyrirtækjaskrá
Amelia
Amelia Laun

Launasvið Amelia eru frá $58,920 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $226,125 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Amelia. Síðast uppfært: 8/11/2025

$160K

Viðskiptaþróun
$121K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$58.9K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$226K

Lausnarhönnuður
$199K
Algengar spurningar

