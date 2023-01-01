Fyrirtækjaskrá
Akvelon
Akvelon Laun

Launasvið Akvelon eru frá $13,875 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $42,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $42K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Mannauðsmál
$18.6K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$13.9K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Akvelon er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $42,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Akvelon er $18,622.

