Fyrirtækjaskrá
AKQA
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

AKQA Laun

Launasvið AKQA eru frá $12,040 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnunarstjóri í neðri enda til $130,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AKQA. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $130K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $65K
Viðskiptagreinir
$81.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$63.8K
Markaðsmál
$119K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$12K
Verkefnastjóri
$112K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$106K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na AKQA é Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur com uma remuneração total anual de $130,000. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na AKQA é $93,899.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir AKQA

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • M.C. Dean
  • Inmar
  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • Deltek
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði