Akkodis Laun

Launasvið Akkodis eru frá $3,989 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $233,199 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Akkodis. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $109K
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$52.9K
Gagnavísindamaður
$60.1K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$44.4K
Vörustjóri
$52.1K
Verkefnastjóri
$94.1K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$4K
Sala
$233K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Akkodis is Sala at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,199. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akkodis is $56,521.

Önnur úrræði