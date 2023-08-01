Fyrirtækjaskrá
AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs Laun

Laun hjá AI21 Labs eru á bilinu $98,225 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $163,785 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AI21 Labs. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $145K
Þjónustuver
$98.2K
Vörustjóri
$164K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá AI21 Labs er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $163,785. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá AI21 Labs er $144,883.

