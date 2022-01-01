Fyrirtækjaskrá
Agora
Agora Laun

Laun hjá Agora eru á bilinu $59,013 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í neðri kantinum til $160,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Agora. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $160K
Viðskiptavinaarrangur
$73.6K
Mannauður
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Lausnaarkitekt
$59K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Agora er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $160,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Agora er $111,440.

