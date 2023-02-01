Fyrirtækjaskrá
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Laun

Laun hjá Agency for Science, Technology and Research eru á bilinu $48,215 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Efnaverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $91,734 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Síðast uppfært: 9/1/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $78.8K

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $91.7K
Lífverkfræðingur
$73.6K

Efnaverkfræðingur
$48.2K

Rannsóknarverkfræðingur

Gagnasérfræðingur
$49.5K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$66.4K
