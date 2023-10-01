Fyrirtækjaskrá
AFRY
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

AFRY Laun

Launasvið AFRY eru frá $52,470 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $97,111 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá AFRY. Síðast uppfært: 8/22/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $52.5K
Viðskiptagreinir
$85.4K
Gagnavísindamaður
$55.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$53.2K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$97.1K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in AFRY è Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $97,111. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in AFRY è di $55,853.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir AFRY

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði