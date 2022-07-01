Fyrirtækjaskrá
Aetion
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Aetion Laun

Launasvið Aetion eru frá $57,733 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $108,690 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Aetion. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Gagnavísindamaður
$94.7K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$57.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$109K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Aetion er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $108,690. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aetion er $94,689.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Aetion

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði