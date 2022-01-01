Fyrirtækjaskrá
Advantest
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Advantest Laun

Launasvið Advantest eru frá $30,475 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $263,310 fyrir Rafmagnsverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Advantest. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $138K

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Þjónustusvið
$38K
Gagnagreinir
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$263K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$150K
Markaðsmál
$146K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$41.8K
Vöruhönnuður
$30.5K
Verkefnastjóri
$254K
Verkefnastjóri
$239K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$249K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$59.3K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Advantest هو Rafmagnsverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $263,310. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Advantest هو $141,863.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Advantest

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Lam Research
  • ASML
  • KLA
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði