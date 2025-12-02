Vöruhönnuður kjör in United States hjá ADP eru á bilinu $127K á year fyrir Senior Product Designer til $229K á year fyrir Lead Product Designer. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $130K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka ADP. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ÁR 1
33.3%
ÁR 2
33.3%
ÁR 3
Hjá ADP eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (Infinity% á tímabil)
Titlar sem eru innifaldirSenda inn nýjan titil
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.