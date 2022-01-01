Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ad Hoc
Ad Hoc Laun

Launasvið Ad Hoc eru frá $99,960 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $152,434 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ad Hoc. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $122K

UX hönnuður

Viðskiptagreinir
$102K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$100K
Vörustjóri
Median $125K
Verkefnastjóri
$152K
Algengar spurningar

据报道，Ad Hoc最高薪的职位是Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$152,434。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Ad Hoc的年总薪酬中位数为$123,500。

