Acxiom
Acxiom Laun

Laun hjá Acxiom eru á bilinu $37,185 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $162,185 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Acxiom. Síðast uppfært: 9/1/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $110K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $100K

Gagnarkitekt

Gagnafræðingur
$112K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$144K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$37.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$83.6K
Sala
$80.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$162K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Acxiom is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acxiom is $105,000.

