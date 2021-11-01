Fyrirtækjaskrá
ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Laun

Laun hjá ACV Auctions eru á bilinu $85,425 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $200,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ACV Auctions. Síðast uppfært: 9/8/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $200K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $110K

Vöruhönnuður
$87.6K
Vörustjóri
$85.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ACV Auctions er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $200,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ACV Auctions er $110,000.

